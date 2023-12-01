United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 58.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.4 %

UAL stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.87.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

