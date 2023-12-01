VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $488.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 138,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading

