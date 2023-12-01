VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $488.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
