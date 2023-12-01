Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Valeura Energy in a report issued on Monday, November 27th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Valeura Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Valeura Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Valeura Energy Price Performance

Valeura Energy stock opened at C$3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$369.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. Valeura Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$4.23.

Insider Activity

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.69% and a return on equity of 137.84%.

In other news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 300,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,101,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 968,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,900. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valeura Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.