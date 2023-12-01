Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Viper Energy by 224.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after buying an additional 3,262,364 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after buying an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Viper Energy by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 410,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

