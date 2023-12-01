VP (LON:VP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of VP (LON:VP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.14) price objective on the stock.

VP Trading Down 0.8 %

VP stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63. VP has a twelve month low of GBX 460 ($5.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 730 ($9.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £244.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 529.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 569.78.

VP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. VP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,551.72%.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

