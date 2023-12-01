Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

