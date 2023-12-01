William Blair Comments on Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.79. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after purchasing an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,371,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,704.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Allan Dicks bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $393,385. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

