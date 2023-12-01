Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Shares of WDAY opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.00, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.65. Workday has a twelve month low of $142.13 and a twelve month high of $271.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

