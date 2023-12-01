Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

WDAY opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.00, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.45 and a 200 day moving average of $224.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $142.13 and a fifty-two week high of $271.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

