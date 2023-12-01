Zacks Small Cap Comments on POET Technologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for POET Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

POET Technologies Stock Down 18.4 %

PTK stock opened at C$1.20 on Friday. POET Technologies has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$8.31. The company has a market cap of C$48.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

