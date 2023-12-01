ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $115,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

