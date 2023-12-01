Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $215.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as high as $207.43 and last traded at $207.06. Approximately 2,414,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,505,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.85.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Macquarie boosted their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.46.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,758 shares of company stock worth $13,662,495. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -170.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.53.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.