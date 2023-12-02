1,625 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.97, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.60. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

