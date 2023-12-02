4,173 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,780 shares of company stock worth $5,278,963 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

