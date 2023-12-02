52,683 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of FTAI Aviation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $96,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $123,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $140,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Citigroup raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

