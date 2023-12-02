89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of 89bio worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

