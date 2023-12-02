Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Acuity Brands worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $554,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $182.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.80. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acuity Brands

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.