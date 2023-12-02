Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Lessened by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $220.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

