Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of Alkermes worth $52,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

