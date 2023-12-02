Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Ally Financial Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

