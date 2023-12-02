American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Holdings Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 929.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 101,977 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Stock Up 1.7 %

AWR stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

