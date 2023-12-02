Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $131,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $131,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $65,506.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 889,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,619 shares of company stock valued at $602,057. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

