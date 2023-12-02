ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

