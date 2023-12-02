Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $196.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

