Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Avista worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after buying an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,074,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,497,000 after buying an additional 292,827 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

NYSE:AVA opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

