Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells $80,205.07 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $80,205.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,609.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BAND stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 283.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

