Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,509 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 497.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

