Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Holdings Trimmed by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,660 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of Barings BDC worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 140.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $965.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

