Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

CHRW stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

