Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,681 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

