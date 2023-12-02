Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Woodward Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $135.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $137.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.