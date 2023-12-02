BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,495 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,663 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BHP opened at $62.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

