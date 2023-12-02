BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

BioVie Stock Performance

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BioVie will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioVie

In other news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $26,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 1,165.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioVie by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioVie by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in BioVie by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

