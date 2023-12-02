Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,882,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $63,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE BE opened at $15.38 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

