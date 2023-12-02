Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $59,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $75.14.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

