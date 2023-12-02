Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

