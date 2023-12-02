CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of CEMEX worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 89,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 38.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.47.

CEMEX Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

