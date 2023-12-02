Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ceridian HCM worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,343.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,821,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,821,208.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,600,458 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

