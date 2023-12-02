Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viper Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1,088.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

