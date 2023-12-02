Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

