CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,157 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $170,463.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,659.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,012 shares of company stock worth $2,458,236. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

