Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 784,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $60,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 41,882 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.8 %

COLM opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.