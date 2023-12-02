Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.49% of Crane worth $102,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 2.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,474,000 after buying an additional 158,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Crane by 77.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 158.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Insider Activity

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CR opened at $106.01 on Friday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

About Crane



Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

