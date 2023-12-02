Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 312,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Crocs worth $56,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Crocs by 32.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CROX opened at $106.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

About Crocs

Free Report

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

