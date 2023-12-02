Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $99,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

