D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $247,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

