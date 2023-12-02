D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $204,000 in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EVN opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

