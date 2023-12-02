D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UGI were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in UGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -20.89%.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

