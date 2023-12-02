D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.87. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

