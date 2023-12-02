D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 2,235 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,235 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,868 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.15 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

